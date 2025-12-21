Mike Johnson Delivers Paranoid Speech About 2026 Midterms

Mike Johnson took a rare break from sitting on the fence to deliver a brimstone and fire speech about the destruction of the country if the GOP doesn’t win the midterms.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s summit in Phoenix on Sunday, the House Speaker was impassioned as he warned about what was on the other side of the Republican “split screen.”

“On the other side of that split screen and—quick summary—you see the radical left Marxist Democrats, and they are being overrun by the Marxists, they truly are. This is not your father‘s Democratic Party anymore.”

Mike Johnson claimed that the Democrats are 'overrun by Marxists' and will cause 'chaos' if midterms go in their favor. C-SPAN

Johnson, 53, continued: “And they want to dismantle the very foundations of our Republic and everything that we all stand for and that Charlie Kirk evangelized.

“Everything that’s been said here, everything is on the line in the midterms of 2026. And we have much more to do.”

In a paranoid vision of the future, Johnson stated: “If we lose the House majority, the radical left—as you’ve already heard—is going to impeach President Trump, they are going to create absolute chaos. We cannot let that happen, and I know you won’t. I know you won’t.”

The speaker said that everything the people in the crowd 'stand for' is under threat, and warned that the Democrats would impeach Trump. C-SPAN

Johnson concluded by calling for “warriors” to emulate Kirk: “I want to leave you with three things. If we refuse to let the left and the mainstream media lie without being challenged, if we refuse to let outside forces divide us... and if we all will do as Charlie did—and that is fight like happy warriors, advance his principles and adopt his approach—we will win next year and we will save the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

Johnson’s bold words come after polling suggests that the GOP has every reason to be worried about the 2026 midterm elections. Donald Trump’s approval rating has been consistently dropping, with CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten pointing out this week: “Every single day since March 12, he’s been in the red—negative."

Alongside the broader decline in approval, Trump has been hit where it hurts: a turn against him from within the GOP.

Johnson told people to 'fight' and to adopt the principles of Charlie Kirk. The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images

NBC’s chief data analyst Steve Kornacki explained on Meet the Press last week that fewer people are now identifying as “MAGA” Republicans, with more moving toward a more moderate anti-Trump stance.

In light of the numbers—which Enten didn’t believe could be fixed before midterms—many within the GOP seem to be getting desperate. Some states are encouraging mail-in ballots, despite Trump previously blaming them for “rigging” the 2020 election against him, while the president is promising cash handouts and pardons at will.

Johnson himself is in a desperate situation, having seen his GOP colleagues turn against him over his lack of action on the Epstein scandal and healthcare, while also seeming unsure of how to handle Trump’s rants.

Johnson’s speech was notably more focused on Republicans and Kirk than on MAGA and Trump.

Polls show that Trump and the GOP are at risk during midterms, with Johnson himself under pressure from within the party. tasos katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

After Trump blamed the death of Rob and Michele Reiner on the actor’s “massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Johnson was pressed to address the president’s comments.

Speaking to host Andrew Ross Sorkin on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Wednesday, Johnson got as close as he ever has to separating himself from the president.