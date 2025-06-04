Mike Johnson Ghosted by Musk After Deranged Posting Spree
House Speaker Mike Johnson failed to get hold of Elon Musk when he attempted to call the Tesla billionaire after his dramatic falling-out with the Trump administration. Following a frantic posting spree on Tuesday in which he labelled Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination” and threatened to “fire all politicians who betrayed the American people” at next year’s midterm elections, GOP lawmakers have been attempting to reach out to Musk and ensure his $400 billion fortune isn’t pointed in the direction of their opponents. Johnson attempted to get hold of Musk on Tuesday but the billionaire “didn’t answer,” Axios reported, adding that the Speaker “hopes to talk to him today.” Other House Republicans have reached out to Musk in the past 24 hours in an attempt to help him “see the big picture”, the outlet reports, with one lawmaker telling them: “I think he’ll recognize maybe more than most the challenge that we face when we’re trying to cut spending. He simply wants more spending as I understanding. He should know how hard that is.” All but five House Republicans voted for Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” which the senate is currently preparing to vote on.