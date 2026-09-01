Mike Johnson Gives Shocking Answer on Accused Wife Beater

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed where he stands on MAGA Rep. Max Miller as Congress reconvened after a monthlong recess.

Johnson, 54, responded to a question from CNN’s Manu Raju on Monday about whether he would endorse Miller for re-election despite domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife.

“Yes,” the Louisiana Republican said, according to a video shared by Raju on X. “He has been a great member of Congress. He has some issues in his personal life he’s working through. The House Ethics Committee is looking into that and any implications it may have.”

“And, as usual, you know, you’ve heard me say it a thousand times, we have to let due process play out,” he added.

Johnson repeated his previous stance that the matter was up to the ethics committee. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Miller earlier this month over allegations that he abused his ex-wife and 2-year-old daughter.

In court filings, Miller’s ex-wife, Emily Moreno, accused him of holding a gun to her head, beating her, pouring hot water on her, and fracturing their daughter’s collarbone.

Miller has refused to drop out of the Ohio House race. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Moreno’s father, Ohio Sen. Bernie Moreno, took his daughter’s side and said that Miller “needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake.”

Miller has vehemently denied all accusations and said that he wouldn’t end his re-election campaign. He even claimed he would submit documents to the committee in an effort to clear his name.

Moreno called for his former son-in-law to resign and end his re-election bid. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

“I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family,” he wrote on X at the time. “I have absolutely nothing to hide. We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail [sic] examination.”

Max Miller announced he would be investigating himself. Screenshot/X/Screenshot/X

Johnson was confronted about Miller’s allegations earlier this month during an interview with Politico after Miller suggested to CNN’s Jake Tapper that he believed he had the House Speaker’s support. But at the time, Johnson didn’t give a firm answer on whether he backed the Ohio congressman.

“I think what Max is suggesting there is that I’ve been intellectually consistent,” he said on The Conversation with Dasha Burns. “We don’t take disciplinary action against members for allegations.”

U.S. Rep. Max Miller and his ex-partner Emily Moreno are locked in a bitter custody battle. MaxMillerOH/X

“There’s all sorts of domestic events going on with 435 members of Congress all the time; it’s not my business to get engaged in it,” Johnson continued.