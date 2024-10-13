Mike Johnson Insists Elderly Trump’s Medical Records Are ‘Irrelevant’ to Voters

House Speaker Mike Johnson launched a defense of Donald Trump’s health in a fiery interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, claiming that the former president did not need to release his records because his physical fitness is already “on display.”

“Should Donald Trump release all of his medical records, Mr Speaker?” the Meet the Press host asked, staring down the camera as though she knew the Louisiana Republican would find a way to spin his way out of the question.

“He issued the records of his physicians,” he began. “Kamala Harris issued her medical records as a diversion because she’s desperate, because she’s sinking in the polls. Donald Trump’s health is on display. Everyone in America can see it.”

Johnson’s praise of the 78-year-old went on to portray him as a quasi godly politician with supernatural powers.

“The man works non-stop. He never quits. He probably sleeps four hours a night. He doesn’t require as much sleep as the average person – he’s an unusual figure,” he said.

“This is the strength that we need in a time like this. We’re in the most dangerous moment since World War Two, you have to have strength, you have to have a steady hand, you have to have a commander-in-chief that our allies respect and our enemies fear. They do not fear Kamala Harris. They do fear Donald Trump.”

Welker stopped Johnson in his tracks as his worship of the Republican presidential candidate spiraled.

“Just to be clear, he has not released all of his medical records. He released two letters,” Welker began before a much-seen-before interruption from the Republican.

“It’s unnecessary. He’s on display every minute,” he said, laughing.

“So it’s unnecessary. You can see that he didn’t release his medical records, you don’t want to know about things like his cholesterol level, whether he’s dealing with any issue we may not know about if he’s going to become commander-in-chief,” Welker replied. “He also said he would release cognitive tests which he aced. Should he release that?”

“The American people don’t care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump. They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies have put them in that situation. The medical records are irrelevant,” Johnson responded.

“Let’s talk about the things the American people care about. That’s why Donald Trump is surging in the polls because he’s doing that on stages, in interviews non-stop around the clock.”