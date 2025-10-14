Mike Johnson Reveals Ultimate Suck-Up for Trump Nobel Prize

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced he is launching a campaign to get President Donald Trump that Nobel Peace Prize he so covets.

The top House Republican appeared on Tuesday for what have become daily press conferences on Capitol Hill as the U.S. is in Day 14 of a government shutdown, where he started off by talking about the Gaza peace deal.

“I’m proud to tell you that together with my friend Speaker [Amir] Ohana of the Israeli Knesset, the equivalent of our Congress, we’re gonna embark upon a project together to rally speakers and presidents of parliaments around the world so that we will jointly nominate President Donald J Trump for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize,” Johnson declared.

“No one has ever deserved that prize more, and that is an objective fact,” he added.

Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday he would be working with the speaker of Israel's Knesset to rally support for President Trump to receive next year's Nobel Peace Prize. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Johnson is the latest leader to announce he will work to get Trump the peace prize. On Monday, Pakistan’s prime minister announced he would nominate the president again, with Trump literally standing next to him.

The Speaker sharing he would work toward Trump getting the prize came one day after the president was in Israel and Egypt to celebrate the first phase of the Gaza peace deal.

While the ceasefire remains fragile and some experts remain cautious with their optimism, the return of all the living hostages taken in the October 7th attack and the start of talks to rebuild Gaza is a major achievement for the president.

Johnson, however, went all out with his laudation on Tuesday.

He said it was an “indisputable fact that no president has undertaken the work of saving lives and pursuing peace with such determination and with such remarkable success as President Trump.”

Ohana first announced the pair would be working together to rally support for Trump receiving next year’s prize in Israel on Monday as they celebrated the return of hostages following two years of brutal war and devastation in Gaza.

President Donald Trump returns to the White House on October 14, 2025 after a whirlwind trip to the Middle East where he signed a Gaza ceasefire deal at a summit with world leaders. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Johnson proclaimed on Monday that under Trump’s leadership, they were witnessing the dawn of a “new golden age” for the “entire free world.”

While the speaker will be lobbying for Trump to get a prize next year, he had less action to report back home on progress over the government shutdown.

The House will remain out again this week as the Senate holds a vote for the eighth time on Monday on the Republican short-term spending bill to reopen the government.

Democrats have rejected it seven prior times and have remained united against it as they demand Congress address healthcare with Affordable Care Act subsidies about to expire. The vote on Monday is not expected to yield any different results from past ones.

When pressed over the Democrats not budging on their stance and whether he needed to take a different approach to negotiate, Johnson became visibly frustrated.

“I don’t have anything to negotiate,” Johnson repeated.

The House has not held a vote on any matter since September 19, and with members remaining in their districts for another week, it will have been a month they’ve been on recess by the end of this week.