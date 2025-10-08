Johnson Squirms in Heated Confrontation With Dem Senators

Mike Johnson ducked Democratic senators’ grilling over his refusal to swear in Adelita Grijalva in a heated seven-minute argument outside his office Wednesday afternoon.

He also came up with a baffling new reason about why he won’t swear Grijalva in during the government shutdown: her family isn’t in town.

Democrat Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego confronted Johnson in front of cameras outside of his office Wednesday afternoon. The senators demanded to know why Johnson, 53, hadn’t moved to swear in Grijalva.

Johnson has used Grijalva's swearing in as a political pawn, promising he'll administer the oath to her once "Democrats" vote to reopen the government. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Last Thursday, the speaker of the House promised he would swear in Grijalva this week. However, he sent Congress home for a “district work period” the following day, signaling he has no intention of following through on that promise.

Since then, he has used Grijalva’s swearing in as a political chess piece, saying he’ll do it once “Democrats” vote to pass the government funding bill, which would end the government shutdown. Senate Democrats have refused to pass the bill until Republicans extend Obamacare subsidies.

Johnson is under no obligation to delay swearing in Grijalva because Congress isn’t in session. Kelly reminded Johnson, as Democrats did on Thursday, that he swore in Republican Reps. Republican Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine in pro forma sessions earlier this year when Congress wasn’t in town.

Johnson said he administered the oath of office to those congressmen in that instance because it was scheduled in advance and “their families were here.”

“Rep.-elect Grijalva has not yet had a scheduled day [to be sworn in] because was elected after the House was out of session.”

Adelita Drijalva will be the deciding vote on a petition to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

On Monday, Johnson said he’ll schedule swearing in Grijalva “as soon as she wants.” This prompted Grijalva to post “Swear me in NOW @SpeakerJohnson.”

Johnson has since switched to the “family” excuse for the delay. He made a similar point on NewsNation Tuesday night.

The people of Southern Arizona deserve representation and I’m ready to get to work.



Swear me in NOW @SpeakerJohnson! https://t.co/07IsTSQCgf — Adelita Grijalva (@AdelitaForAZ) October 6, 2025

Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, will be the final signature needed on a petition to force Congress to vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Gallego pushed Johnson on this point. “This is the longest time the House has been out of session,” said Gallego. “This is the longest time it’s taken for someone to be sworn in, and it all happens to coincide with the fact that she’s gonna be the deciding vote on the discharge petition?”

Johnson, who had already described the Epstein angle to the story as a “red herring,” dodged this question by blaming Democrats for the government shutdown.

“I know why you’re upset. You guys are getting a lot of heat because the government is closed down and you guys made the decision,” he said, causing Gallego and Kelly to erupt in frustration.