Mike Lindell Accuses Attackers of Sabotaging Election Night Activities
‘IMMUNE TO SABOTAGE’
MyPillow CEO turned election denier Mike Lindell planned on holding a “real-time crime” live-streamed show on Tuesday night, but his election night activities were derailed by a series of technical issues. Throughout the evening, his Frank Speech website crashed, displaying a “1020 Access Denied” error, which an industry site says is “caused when a firewall rule has been violated on a site protected by Cloudflare.” Neither Lindell nor co-host Brannon Howse returned The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday evening. But on their show, Lindell addressed the countless snafus. “I didn’t expect—I thought we were immune to sabotage, but I guess not...the app is not working!” Elsewhere, the pillow executive struggled to get audio passed into his ear from other amateur voting fraud sleuths and D-List right-wing talkers—including Roger Stone—that had gathered in another one of their studios. “On my end, the feed is terrible,” the pillow maven complained at one point. “I couldn’t hear anything!”