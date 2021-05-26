Mike Lindell: Kemp, Ducey Got Me Booted From GOP Governors Event
‘BAD NEWS’
After MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was ejected from a Republican Governors Association conference in Tennessee Tuesday evening, the prominent Trump ally told The Daily Beast he blames Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his expulsion.
The staunch Trump loyalist said he was invited to the dinner and other conference events “about three weeks ago,” and shared a photo of the RGA “EXECUTIVE ROUNDTABLE” badge and lanyard (pictured below) that he says he received at a check-in for Tuesday’s dinner. According to Lindell, minutes after he checked-in, an RGA staffer approached him to say he had “bad news,” and they’d just received a phone call saying Lindell had been “uninvited.” When Lindell asked why, this person replied that it “has something to do with Brian Kemp and Doug Ducey,” Lindell recounted. Earlier that day, the MyPillow CEO had vowed on Steve Bannon’s show that he was going to personally challenge Ducey and Kemp—both of whom are on former President Trump’s running list of GOP foes—on why the two governors weren’t more supportive of Trump’s claims that the 2020 election had been stolen. (President Joe Biden legitimately and clearly won the general election.)
An RGA spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.