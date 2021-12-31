Mike Lindell Calls Fans Impatient for Trump Reinstatement ‘Bots and Trolls’
‘IT’S RELENTLESS!’
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s own supporters are growing increasingly restless awaiting Donald Trump’s reinstatement as president, as an endless stream of self-imposed deadlines touted by the pillow executive has come and gone. On his Thursday evening live stream, Lindell railed against “bots” and “trolls” that have been posing questions and statements on his Facebook page, such as: “Mike, you keep making promises. I don’t see Donald Trump.” Then, referring to his own fans growing impatient with his own fruitless promises, Lindell fired back: “Those are bots and trolls. Any real person out there would know we are doing everything we can!” Lindell’s supporters have also become increasingly vocal on his Telegram over the yet to occur Trump reinstatement, which was initially slated for August. ‘They [the bots and trolls] attack, it’s relentless,” he noted. Lindell didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Thursday night.