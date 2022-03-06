Mike Lindell Claims He Will Sue ‘All Machines’ to Prove Big Lie
HERE WE GO AGAIN
MyPillow CEO and Big Lie extraordinaire Mike Lindell found himself on yet another platform Saturday, this time in support of Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. During his slot, Lindell said an unspecified five-month quest has finally reached a result: a class-action lawsuit against “all machines.” “They’re defective devices,” he said, claiming he’s already gotten about 300 county officials nationwide on board. “We’re gonna get rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history.” Lake, too, is also another proponent of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. At the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference, Lake commanded the crowd to boo the media and unironically urged it to “tell the truth” about the election Donald Trump lost.