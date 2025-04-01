Mike Lindell Hints He’ll Challenge Tim Walz for Minnesota Governor

MAGA diehard Mike Lindell announced he is considering a run for Minnesota governor in a wild rant in which he referenced being a “crack addict” and railed against Tim Walz.

The MyPillow CEO, who has mused about running twice before, in 2018 and 2022, talked about trying again Monday on his Mike Lindell Show, saying he is considering a bid to challenge the incumbent Walz.

Mike Lindell announces a run for Minnesota Governor. LindellTV

“TIME IS UP FOR TIM WALZ,” ran the chyron across the screen as Lindell, who has faced numerous lawsuits related to his repeated claims of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, barked out his plan on the show—which airs on his very own LindellTV.

“I’m going to tell you right now, I am considering running for governor for the state of Minnesota, because right now we have a voice that could be big enough,” Lindell said.

“We going to be doing all kinds of due diligence,” he added. “I’m just checking into all of this now. They’re saying, ‘Why did you consider now, and you didn’t consider it then?’ Because we got our voice back, and all the lies that Walz is putting out, we will see through them! The whole world will be screaming that these lies will be uncovered.”

He then shoehorned in a reference to his former drug addiction, which led to his wife leaving him. “Well, what are they going to do? ‘Well, Mike Lindell, you know he was a crack addict?’ Yeah, what else you got?” he laughed.

Lindell’s rant comes after reports that Walz is considering a third bid for Minnesota governor.

“I live here in Minnesota,” Lindell said. “Everywhere I go, no one wants Tim Walz. They don’t.”

The Democrat has a 52 percent approval rating in the state.