Retailers Abandon MyPillow After CEO Mike Lindell’s Crank Election Fraud Claims
The pillow salesman who thought it would be a good idea to help President Donald Trump in his bid to overturn American democracy is rapidly finding out that his actions have consequences. MyPillow CEO and Fox News favorite Mike Lindell, who met with Trump last week to present him with more unproven conspiracy theories about the election, has complained to FOX 9 that major retailers are now abandoning his products. He told the network that Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl's, Wayfair, and HEB have all dropped MyPillow following Lindell’s endorsement of Trump’s baseless fraud claims, whining that the major retailers had caved to pressure from “leftist groups.” None of the named retailers have confirmed Lindell’s statement.