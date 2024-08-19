MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told a right-wing news outlet Sunday that he planned to shave his signature mustache in order to go “incognito” at the Democratic National Convention this week.

In footage shared by conservative media identity Ben Bergquam for Real America’s Voice, Lindell, who says he was traveling to Chicago on Sunday, agreed with Bergquam that the DNC was “evil.”

“I’m going incognito, I’m going to be shaving my mustache everybody,” he tells Bergquam moments later. “You won’t recognize me.”

Lindell was in McHenry, Illinois, Sunday for a pro-Trump rally in support of the former president, just hours away from the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off Monday.

Lindell is also expected to appear alongside Rudy Giuliani in a promotional appearance for conservative broadcast network FrankSpeech during the convention.

In the footage shared by Bergquam, Lindell also takes a call from someone he claims works at CNN—with whom he pleads to televise his mustache-shaving event.

“I’m telling everybody I’m going incognito into the DNC so we gotta talk later today, I’m going to shave off my mustache, will that be something you could go film that live on CNN? Will you film that live?” Lindell asks. “No? Ok well this is serious, we’re going to shave it off nationally, you can be live on CNN, it will be epic, epic I tell you.”

The phone call soon ends as Lindell says, “OK...we’ll see you later.”