Mike Lindell Says Tiny Honorary Police Pin Makes Him ‘Semi-Official’
BOLD CLAIM
MyPillow CEO-turned-fervent-election denier Mike Lindell couldn’t resist flashing his extremely tiny and newly issued honorary police pin at Donald Trump’s rally in Robstown, Texas, on Saturday. Speaking on Right Side Broadcasting Network ahead of the Trump diatribe, the pillow tycoon urged MAGA supporters to hit the midterm polls on election day, and not ahead of time. “Encourage everyone you know to vote the day of the election, not before. Very important, everybody,” he said. “If you get a mail-in vote or whatever, mail-in ballot, just bring it with you to make sure if they tell you, ‘oh, you already voted,’ say, no I didn’t, and you go to your local sheriff,” Lindell continued, before stating that an unknown police agency had just given him a “little badge.” He concluded by pointing to the pin and joking to RSBN host Brian Glenn that he’s now “semi-official.” Lindell didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment, while Glenn told The Beast he hadn’t scored a pin for himself.