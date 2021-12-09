Mike Lindell Supports Fans’ Push to ‘Bombard’ Supreme Court
OVERNIGHT SHIPPING
Increasingly restless supporters of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have a new plan of action: Send the Supreme Court physical copies of the pillow maven’s dubious and unsigned 80-plus page court filing that seeks to overturn the 2020 election. Late last week and again on Wednesday night, supporters called into Lindell’s evening live steaming program to share that they had “mailed” the pillow executive’s drafted case to the high court. “I mailed it to the Supreme Court,” a Wednesday evening caller said, to the joy of Lindell, who laughed and appeared overcome with excitement.
The caller continued by encouraging others to “bombard them [the Supreme Court]” with the filing so that the Supreme Court justices know “that the complaint is out there.” “Downloaded it, printed it off. It cost me $32 to mail it overnight, but, you know, I am a man of action,” the caller added. “Right, right,” the pillow tycoon replied in agreement with the tactic before telling the supporter, “God bless you.”
Reached for comment late Wednesday night by The Daily Beast about his supporters utilizing the postal system to “bombard” the Supreme Court with copious numbers of legal filings, Lindell said he “support[s] all people.” “I want the AGs called and emailed,” Lindell further told The Daily Beast, suggesting that his so far unsuccessful legal filing needs to be signed by attorneys general before it’s mailed.