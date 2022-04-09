Mike Lindell ‘Thanks’ Madison Cawthorn at Trump Rally for Talking About ‘Pornos’

MyPillow executive Mike Lindell took a moment at the Trump rally in North Carolina on Saturday to thank embattled Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn for talking about Republican “pornos.” “I told Madison [Cawthorn]...I told him in back, remember a week ago, everybody, they were attacking him for, he said something about pornos things or whatever with the Republicans,” Lindell said on Right Side Broadcasting Network. “I said, thanks Madison, for three days you were the top of the news, so I could get stuff done.” Pillow maven sidekick and Arizona gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake responded, “That’s a good way to look at it.” When Cawthorn took to the stage Saturday ahead of Donald Trump’s slated appearance, he mentioned “dark forces” being at “the levers of power” in Washington but did not bring up orgies or cocaine again.