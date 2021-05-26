MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Thrown Out of Republican Governors’ Conference, Says Report
LIGHTS OUT
Mike Lindell—the pillow tycoon who, sadly, still can’t seem to let go of wholly discredited 2020 election-fraud conspiracy theories—has reportedly been thrown out of the Republican Governors Association conference. Politico reports that the MyPillow CEO and arch Trump ally flew out to Nashville on Tuesday but, within minutes of his arrival at the conference hotel, he was told he wasn’t welcome. An anonymous RGA official said Lindell had angled for an invite to a dinner at the Tennessee governor’s mansion but was turned down. The official said: “These events are for RGA members, and Mike Lindell is not currently an RGA member.” Earlier Tuesday, Lindell reportedly said on Steve Bannon’s radio show that he planned to confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey about his election-fraud conspiracies at the RGA event. Lindell told Politico he had taken the hint after being tossed from the event and would be immediately leaving Nashville on his private jet.