Mike Lindell Throws a Tantrum After McCarthy Slips Riot Footage to Tucker
COVER UP!
Hell hath no fury like a Mike Lindell scorned. The MyPillow tycoon is livid that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released more than 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol riots to Fox News and Tucker Carlson—instead of him. On Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast on Thursday, Lindell, who also founded the far-right broadcast channel Lindell TV, swore that he would sue McCarthy over the exclusive. “Why does just Fox get this? So they can cover it up even more? It’s disgusting,” Lindell fumed to Bannon, having claimed that Fox will “sift through” the footage “and only put out what they want.” He said that he planned to “[go] after” McCarthy under the First Amendment, claiming Lindell TV was “injured by not having access” to the tapes. “It’s like a cover-up,” he spat. In a phone interview with The Daily Beast on Thursday afternoon, Lindell said that his media firm had sent an official request to McCarthy and Congress to publicly release the footage. If his petition is ignored, he said, only then will he file suit. “Let’s give them a chance first, to do the right thing and give it to all outlets,” Lindell said.