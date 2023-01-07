Mike Lindell Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Speaker Vote
TRUMP FOR SPEAKER
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell isn’t pleased with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her fervent support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker. Instead, he argued Friday night that every House Republican should back Donald Trump to become speaker. “It’s disappointing anyone that went for McCarthy because we need a different input to get a different output,” Lindell told The Daily Beast Friday evening. “And that includes Marjorie Taylor Greene.” Lindell first made his frustration with Greene’s backing of McCarthy known on Thursday evening. “I am very surprised,” the pillow maven said during a cameo on a small right-wing radio podcast. “She broke her promise,” he added. As for who should be speaker, Lindell says that’s easy. “They should all come to reality of what’s best for our country, and every one of them vote for Donald Trump in this next vote,” he concluded, adding Trump could “get stuff straight.” The Daily Beast previously reported Greene had faced pushback from MAGAworld pundits over her backing of McCarthy.