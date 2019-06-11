Pence Agrees With Trump Decision to Ban U.S. Embassies From Flying Pride Flags

Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration made “the right decision” to ban rainbow flags from being flown on flagpoles in front of U.S. embassies during LGBTQ Pride Month, The Washington Post reports. “I’m aware that the State Department indicated that on the flagpole of our American embassies that one flag should fly, and that’s the American flag, and I support that,” Pence said during an interview with NBC News. Under the Obama administration, rainbow flags could be flown from poles outside embassies provided that they were smaller than the American flag and that they flew beneath it. That policy changed last year after Mike Pompeo became secretary of state, when it was announced that diplomats must obtain top-level approval from the State Department’s Office of Management to fly a rainbow flag. Embassies in several countries, including Brazil, Germany, Israel, and Latvia, were all reportedly denied requests to fly rainbow flags.