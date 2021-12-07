Read it at CNN
One of former Vice President Mike Pence’s top aides is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, CNN reports. Marc Short, who served as Pence’s chief of staff, was reportedly banned from the White House after the riots because he pushed back to attempts to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s election. He’s one of the highest-ranking members of the Trump administration to agree to answer questions while others have fought subpoenas. Steve Bannon was even indicted on contempt charges for refusing to appear before the committee.