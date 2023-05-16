CHEAT SHEET
Mike Pence Allies Launch Super PAC as 2024 Run Inches Closer
Allies of Mike Pence have launched a super PAC to support his expected 2024 presidential campaign as the former vice president gears up to take on Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. The “Committed to America” PAC will allow Pence’s supporters to raise unlimited donations ahead of his formal declaration of candidacy, which will likely take place over the coming weeks. The PAC will be co-chaired by veteran GOP operative Scott Reed and former Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX), a close friend of Pence. “This campaign is going to reintroduce Mike Pence to the country as his own man, not as vice president, but as a true economic, social, and national security conservative—a Reagan conservative,” Reed said.