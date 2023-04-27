Pence Testified for 7 Hours Before Trump’s Jan. 6 Grand Jury
ALL DAY AFFAIR
Former Vice President Mike Pence testified Thursday for seven hours in front of the federal grand jury tasked with investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of 2020’s presidential election. Pence’s appearance comes after a federal judge ordered him to comply with a subpoena last month. Trump then tried to block the testimony, but a federal appeals court rejected his bid to do so Wednesday. The occasion also marks the first time in modern American history that a vice president was called to testify against his own president. Pence has previously criticized Trump for what transpired on Jan. 6, which included rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” He went as far as to call Trump “wrong” at the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington D.C. in March. “I had no right to overturn the election and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” Pence said.