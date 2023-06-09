Pence Bailed on Hannity Interview After Trump Indictment News Broke
NO THANKS
Former Vice President Mike Pence canceled an interview with Sean Hannity at the last minute on Thursday evening, shortly after news of Trump’s latest indictment broke. MSNBC correspondent Dasha Burns initially reported that the former VP and the Fox News host “mutually agreed to find another time to talk” as the news cycle shifted to the indictment, but Mediaite reported on Friday that the decision was not mutual and that, according to a source, “Pence’s team canceled the interview at 8:30 PM because they did not want to answer questions about the indictment.” A source familiar with the matter further confirmed to The Daily Beast that it was not a mutual decision. Pence did comment on his ex-boss’ latest legal woes, however, fretting to right-wing radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday morning about an “unprecedented federal indictment of a former president of the United States by the current president of the United States Justice Department, and by a potential rival.”