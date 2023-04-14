CHEAT SHEET
    Audience Boos Mike Pence at NRA Convention in His Own State

    NOT A GREAT LOOK...

    Katie Hawkinson

    Mike Pence speaks at a podium at the 2023 NRA convention.

    Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

    Mike Pence was booed by audience members at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention Friday—in his own state. The reaction—likely from Donald Trump enthusiasts angered by the former vice president’s decision to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election win—was coupled with applause as he took the stage in Indianapolis, Indiana. “I love you too,” he reportedly responded. He went on to say that “we don’t need gun control” during his speech, insisting instead that “we need crime control.” Trump later commented on the incident, according to NBC News: “I heard it was very rough,” the former president said.

