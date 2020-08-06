Mike Pence Calls Chief Justice John Roberts ‘a Disappointment to Conservatives’
POSTURING
Vice President Mike Pence tore into Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday, singling him out as a “disappointment to conservatives.” Asked by Christian Broadcast Network’s David Brody if he was left “scratching his head a little bit” by the conservative justice’s recent legal opinions, Pence didn’t hold back. “Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives, whether it be the Obamacare decision, or whether it be a spate of recent decisions… ” he said. “It’s just, it’s a reminder… of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court.” In addition to upholding the Affordable Care Act, the 65-year-old Roberts also joined with liberal justices recently to strike down Louisiana’s controversial abortion law and rule against a Nevada church that claimed coronavirus-related restrictions were a violation of constitutional rights.