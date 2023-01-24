Now Classified Docs Have Been Found at Mike Pence’s House

A dozen documents marked as classified have been discovered in former Vice President Mike Pence’s home in Indiana, CNN reports.

A lawyer for Pence found the documents and turned them over to the FBI, CNN reports, and the FBI and the National Security Division of the Justice Department are now reviewing them.

Pence has repeatedly insisted that he was not in possession of any classified documents whatsoever after his single term as Donald Trump’s vice-president ended in January 2021.

Pence reportedly asked his lawyer to search his home “out of an abundance of caution” following the recent discoveries of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, where he took up residence after losing the White House, and at Joe Biden’s home in Delaware.

The outlet obtained a letter written by Greg Jacob, Pence’s representative to the National Archives, which said the “small number of documents bearing classified markings” had been sent to Pence’s home by mistake.

“Vice President Pence was unaware of the existence of sensitive or classified documents at his personal residence,” the letter said. “Vice President Pence understands the high importance of protecting sensitive and classified information and stands ready and willing to cooperate fully with the National Archives and any appropriate inquiry.”

According to sources cited by CNN, Pence staffers did a “rigorous” job of culling classified material as the vice president prepared to vacate the White House. However, the classified materials in question were packed separately from Pence’s personal papers, which could have allowed them to slip through, the sources said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.