More Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Delaware Home

Additional classified documents have been discovered at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said in a statement cited by the Associated Press that six pages of classified documents were found in Biden's private library, five more than originally thought.

Attorney General Merrick Garland this week appointed Robert Hur as special counsel, tasking the former U.S. Attorney with investigating how the material came into Biden’s personal possession after leaving the Obama administration.

Sauber said he came across the five additional pages of classified material on Thursday, as he was handing over the single known page to Department of Justice (DOJ) officials.

“The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” Sauber’s statement said.

Intent is an important consideration when a case of mishandled documents is referred for prosecution. Under the law, criminal charges may be applied to someone who “willfully retains” a government document they are not entitled to have, and “fails to deliver it on demand” to appropriate officials.

It remains unknown where either Biden or Trump fall on this continuum.

However, Trump has suggested he was aware of classified documents in his possession, which he later claimed he had declassified simply by “thinking about it.” Trump and his lawyers also for months blocked efforts to retrieve such documents from his Mar-a-Lago home.

Biden, on the other hand, has claimed he had no the classified documents were in his home or at his former Washington, D.C think tank, and he has pledged to completely cooperate with the DOJ probe. Critics have countered that by keeping the discovery of the first set of classified documents from the public until after the midterm election, the Biden administration has been prioritizing politics over transparency.

The White House said in its own previous statement that any classified documents associated with Biden “were inadvertently misplaced, and the president and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.