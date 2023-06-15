Pence Fights With MAGA Radio Host Over Potential Trump Pardons
‘THINGS GOT HEATED’
2024 Republican presidential hopeful Mike Pence was caught in a heated exchange with conservative radio host Clay Travis on Wednesday after the former vice president refused to confirm if he would pardon Donald Trump. In an interview on The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show, Pence demurred on the question of pardons, saying that it was too early to decide. “These are serious charges,” Pence replied. “I can’t defend what’s been alleged, but the president does deserve to make his defense.” That only prompted Travis to get pushier. “I think you’re dodging the question and frankly not stepping up on the front of leadership.” Pence replied with a cool laugh. “I mean, look, we either believe in our judicial process in this country or we don’t. We either stand by the rule of law or we don’t.” The comment just frustrated Travis even further. “What I’m hearing is you’re fine with Donald Trump being put inton prison, sir and that, to me, since you were his vice president, feels pretty disrespectful.” Travis was eventually cut off by his co-host.