Pence Disses Harris, Says He Looks Forward to Debating Her
CAN’T WAIT
Vice President Mike Pence wasted no time in knocking California Sen. Kamala Harris following Tuesday’s announcement that former Vice President Joe Biden had selected her as his running mate. Pence called Harris an agent of the “radical left” while speaking to a crowd in Mesa, Arizona, and expressed his eagerness for their October debate. “As you all know, Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have been overtaken by the radical left,” Pence said. “So given their promises of higher taxes, open borders, socialized medicine, and abortion on demand, it's no surprise that he chose Senator Harris.” “You all might like to know that the Vice Presidential debate is on October 7 in Utah! So my message to the Democratic nominee for Vice President: congratulations. I'll see you in Salt Lake City!” he said.