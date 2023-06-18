Who Supports Mike Pence? Mike Pence Doesn’t Know

Mike Pence has listed a number of certainties since his presidential announcement. His desire for a national abortion ban. His inability to defend Donald Trump’s actions over classified documents that led to his federal indictment. How he couldn’t overturn the 2020 election on January 6, no matter what Trump claimed.

What he cannot seem to name, however, is the type of voter who would actually vote for Mike Pence.

In an interview with Meet the Press that aired Sunday, the former vice president seemed flummoxed when asked by moderator Chuck Todd about who the ideal Pence supporter was—and how they differentiated from a Trump supporter.

“Well, look, I think that the people around the country, as I’ve traveled the last two years, have had, in the main, very humbling views about me and my family,” he told Todd. “I’ve been stopped in airports and grocery stores and gas stations by Americans of every political persuasion who thank me for my service to the country—and particularly thanked me for the stand that I took on that tragic day.”

“How many of them were wearing MAGA hats though?” Todd asked. “Are people that wear MAGA hats doing that to you?”

Pence seemed unable to elaborate further, choosing not to utter his former boss’ political catchphrase and instead offer a vague description of a potential Pence voter base.

“Look, I know the people in our movement, and I can honestly tell you that they're some of the best people in this country,” Pence said. “They love America and they love our Constitution.”

It’s unclear, however, how that differentiates Pence supporters among the 58 percent of Republicans who are proud to be an American, according to a 2022 Gallup poll—and how Pence can claim all of them while being a very distant third in most 2024 polls of the Republican primary, behind Ron DeSantis and Trump.