Mike Pence Doesn’t Want a Coronavirus Barrier at the Vice Presidential Debate
Vice President Mike Pence is asking that plexiglass barriers not be placed around him during Wednesday’s debate against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). The Committee on Presidential Debates announced Monday that the next debate would feature plexiglass dividers between the candidates as a precaution against the coronavirus, and both the committee and former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign said that Pence had initially agreed to the measure. In a statement to The Washington Post, however, Pence Chief of Staff Marc Short said, “If [Harris] wants it, she’s more than welcome to surround herself with plexiglass if that makes her feel more comfortable. It’s not needed.”