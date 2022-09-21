Mike Pence Hints at Presidential Run During College Appearance
PENCE 2024?
Mike Pence gave an eyebrow-raising answer on Tuesday when asked point-blank by a student if he would run for president in 2024. “I’ll keep you posted,” the former vice president said, prompting cheers and laughter from the crowd. The Republican heavyweight was speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University about his take on the state of the nation following his departure from office last year. His tone regularly trailed into stump speech territory, according to reports, as he welcomed the overturning of Roe v. Wade and called for greater border security. He also exhorted the students in his audience to uphold constitutional principles. “I truly do believe that here in the year 2022, and in the years that follow, the American people have an opportunity to restore our national unity, to rebuild the bonds that unite us and renew the promise of every American of every race and creed and color, if we build on a foundation of freedom,” Pence said.