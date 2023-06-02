Mike Pence Escapes Charges in Classified Docs Probe
WHEW!
Former Vice President Mike Pence is off scot-free. After his lawyer turned over roughly a dozen classified documents found at his Indiana home to the FBI in January, the Department of Justice has decided not to charge him for any “potential mishandling of classified information” based on the “results” of a federal probe, according to a letter from the DOJ obtained by CNN. He’s certainly not the only former president or VP under scrutiny for taking classified documents home with them. As Pence revs up to announce his 2024 run, GOP contender Donald Trump could be charged—or not—any minute for the documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago. Plus, President Joe Biden is in the midst of his own federal probe into classified documents found at his former Washington think tank and Delaware home. The DOJ declined to comment to CNN on Pence but confirmed it sent the letter the network got its hands on.