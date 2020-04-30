VP Mike Pence—Finally—Wears Mask at GM Plant After Flouting Mayo Clinic Rules
Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to adhere to the Mayo Clinic’s face mask policy while visiting the medical center on Tuesday, was seen on Thursday wearing a mask as he toured a General Motors plant in Indiana, which manufactures ventilators. Pence, facing harsh criticism, defended his decision not to wear a mask at the clinic despite a policy that requires all workers, visitors, and patients to wear face coverings, saying that he is “tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis.” He also said that he wanted to “be able to speak to these researchers, these incredible health care personnel, and look them in the eye and say thank you.” Pence visited the General Motors plant with trade adviser Peter Navarro, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, all of whom were also wearing masks.