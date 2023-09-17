Pence Fires Back at Romney for Standing By ‘Ungodly’ Acts
GOOD RIDDANCE
Mike Pence hit back on Sunday at Sen. Mitt Romney’s published castigation of him last week, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that Romney could “go off into retirement.” Romney told The Atlantic’s McKay Coppins that, of the people in office during Donald Trump’s administration, there was no one “more loyal, more willing to smile when he saw absurdities, more willing to ascribe God’s will to things that were ungodly than Mike Pence.” “Look, Mitt Romney has no idea what I was doing in the administration,” Pence said. “I haven’t talked to Mitt Romney for years.” The sentiment is a far cry from Pence’s previous views on Romney, writing in his book last year that he saw Romney in 2016 as a “good, public-spirited man with a servant’s heart.”