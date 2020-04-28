Pence Flouts Mask Policy While Visiting Staff, Patient at Mayo Clinic
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday refused to wear a mask during his visit to Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic, which requires all staff, patients, and visitors to wear a face covering while at the medical center. In a since-deleted tweet, the Mayo Clinic called out the veep, saying it “had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today.” But that apparently didn’t stop Pence from visiting with staff and even a patient in a crowded hospital room without wearing a mask. “Part of our protocol for ensuring your safety is to require all patients, visitors and staff to wear a face covering or mask while at Mayo Clinic to guard against transmission of COVID-19,” the hospital’s website reads.
Pence has eschewed wearing a mask in public, following in the footsteps of President Trump, who declared earlier this month that he would probably not wear one even while announcing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that citizens don face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.