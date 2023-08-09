Mike Pence Gets Outplayed by a Gas Pump in New Campaign Ad
BEEP BEEP!
Republican presidential contender Mike Pence has released a new campaign ad attacking President Joe Biden for high gas prices—but it’s gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The former Indiana governor has inspired a whole new wave of memes with the one-minute ad, in which he pretends to be just an ordinary guy refueling at the gas pump. The clip makes painfully clear that the former vice president is anything but, however. As he delivers his spiel to the camera, appealing to the “working families” and “small businesses” he promises to help with his new “Pence energy plan,” the gas pump can be heard beeping off camera with increasing urgency, beckoning him, as gas pumps do, to pay and select a kind of fuel. He somehow keeps up the whole charade throughout the incessant beeping, holding the nozzle into his gas tank as if viewers might not notice there’s no gas coming out.