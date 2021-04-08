CHEAT SHEET
Mike Pence Inks Multi-Million-Dollar Book Deal With Simon & Schuster
Former Vice President Mike Pence has signed a two-book deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster worth between $3 and $4 million, CNN reports. The book’s subject has not been announced. Despite the high price tag, CNN reports that publishing executives and deal brokers have raised the bar for books penned by members of former President Donald Trump’s administration in contrast to the bonanza of books that dominated headlines during his term. Pence launched a podcast earlier this year and a new political advocacy group earlier this week, Advancing American Freedom, suggesting he may be preparing to take a shot at a 2024 presidential run.