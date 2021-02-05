We Regret to Inform You That Mike Pence Is Launching His Own Podcast
FELLOW KIDS
Mike Pence, the man who managed to make the past four years of untethered political chaos look boring, is soon going to bring that gray energy to his very own podcast, Politico reports. The former vice president will reportedly launch the show in the coming months. It’ll be hosted by conservative youth group the Young America’s Foundation and will be aimed at a younger audience. In a tantalizing teaser for the show, a Pence spokesperson told Politico: “The vice president will certainly be focused on the conservative accomplishments of the last four years and projecting those accomplishments and taking those lessons learned and protecting them forward.” His post-Trump plans are also said to include a potential book deal, and setting up a new fundraising committee, to fill his time as he mulls a potential presidential run in 2024.