Mike Pence, Mark Meadows, Larry Kudlow Quietly Make Post-White House Plans: WaPo
THE GIG IS UP
Despite Donald Trump’s deranged refusal to concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, many of his closest aides have quietly admitted defeat and begun planning for post-Trump life. Staffers and allies are making a last-minute scramble to secure everything from White House photo-ops to presidential pardons to ceremonial job appointments that will carry over into the next administration, The Washington Post reports. Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have sought out new houses outside D.C. while Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has discussed forming a consulting firm. Several aides, including former CNBC personality Larry Kudlow, are planning post-Trump media careers. Kudlow has said he plans to return to broadcasting, while the Post reports that campaign aide Jason Miller is said to be vetting possible ideas from some staffers to decide which books the president should cooperate with.