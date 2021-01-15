Pence Was ‘Seconds’ Away From Being Spotted by Capitol Mob: WaPo
BY THE SKIN OF HIS TEETH
The Trumpist mob that stormed the Capitol last week got dangerously close to one of their apparent targets: Vice President Mike Pence. A lone police officer was chased up the stairs during the attack, and if the officer had been unable to hold rioters back, they would have reached the landing and seen Pence, The Washington Post reports. Instead, rioters reached a landing area just seconds after Pence and his family passed through as the vice president was whisked away to safety.
The Post reports it took 14 minutes from when rioters began attempting to break into the Capitol for Pence to be rushed from the Senate chamber to a hiding spot, an astoundingly long time given the heightened danger of the situation. During the attack some rioters were heard chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” left a note on Pence’s desk that said, “it’s only a matter of time, justice is coming,” his charging documents allege.