Pence Dumps the Big Lie: ‘Trump Is Wrong’
GET OVER IT, DONALD
Mike Pence has had enough of Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election. A year after a pro-Trump mob descended on the U.S. Capitol to the ghoulish tune of “Hang Mike Pence,” the former vice president said Friday, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.” Trump’s supporters, Trump himself, and a slew of cronies exerted pressure on the vice president to invoke obscure laws in an effort to reverse the certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote in the Senate after Trump lost to Joe Biden. Pence refused. In his Friday speech to a conservative confab hosted by the Federalist Society in Orlando, the former VP advised the Republican Party to accept the results of the election despite “the disappointment that so many feel about the last election.” It’s his most forceful pushback against his ex-boss’ dishonesty yet.