Pence Plans to Attend Biden’s Inauguration Even if Trump Won’t: Report
Vice President Mike Pence reportedly plans to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20. He had considered not attending, according to Politico, but came around to the prospect after public criticism from President Donald Trump. Trump himself has reportedly told aides he doesn’t expect to be there and is considering flying to Mar-a-Lago with the first lady the day before, in part because he wants to fly on Air Force One again, Politico reports. The president had spoken of announcing a run for the 2024 presidential election on Inauguration Day to detract from Biden’s moment, a possibility he has since abandoned.