Mike Pence Repeatedly Heckled at Iowa State Fair: ‘Traitor!’
COLD RECEPTION
2024 GOP Presidential contender Mike Pence may have regretted his appearance at the Iowa State Fair Thursday, after being continually smashed with insults by Trump supporters both during a walkabout and a speech in which he welcomed questions. Pence is a key player in Donald Trump’s third indictment, which alleges the former president conspired to illegally overturn the 2020 election. As a result, Pence has found himself repeatedly in Trump’s—and his supporters’—crosshairs. “How you holding up after Tucker Carlson ruined your career?” one person asked Pence Thursday. Another can be seen saying as Pence passes by, “I’m glad they didn’t hang you,” while a woman screams “Pence is a traitor” and “far from a Christian.” One Trump supporter was subsequently booed when asking Pence: “Why did you commit treason on January 6 and not stand by President Trump?” For his part, Pence handled the interactions with grace, and explained his decisions. The replies were quite unlike Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who seemingly ignored constant heckling from an audience at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Kentucky last weekend.