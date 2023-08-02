Mike Pence Rips Into Trump After Jan. 6 Indictment
‘IMPORTANT REMINDER’
Mike Pence released a statement about the importance of upholding the Constitution on Tuesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s indictment stemming from the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence wrote. Trump’s former vice president went on to say that while his old boss is “entitled to the presumption of innocence,” the latest charges and Trump’s candidacy for the 2024 GOP nomination entail “more talk about January 6th and more distractions” from what Pence called President Biden’s “disastrous economic policies” and “corruption” involving Hunter Biden. “Our country is more important than one man,” he continued. “Our Constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will.”