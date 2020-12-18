Mike Pence Rocks Short-Sleeved Shirt as He Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on Television

Read it at Axios
A casually dressed Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccination live on TV Friday morning. After confirming that he’d never had an allergic reaction to any previous vaccines and was neither pregnant nor breastfeeding, the vice president was declared “good to go” by on-hand medical staff. Wearing a mask and an unseasonal short-sleeved shirt, he got the shot and was told to return in 21 days for his second dose. In a speech afterward, the veep said: “I didn’t feel a thing.” Pence declared that he and his wife, Karen, were “more than happy” to take the “safe and effective” vaccine, which he described as a “medical miracle.” He added that the rollout of the vaccine means that “hope is on the way.”