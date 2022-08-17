Mike Pence Says He Would ‘Consider’ Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee
TIME TO TALK
Mike Pence says he would think about testifying before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol if he were invited to do so, according to reports. The former vice president—who came dangerously close to a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021—was headlining a Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire Wednesday morning when he was asked about the possibility of speaking to the committee. “I would consider it,” if there was an invitation to testify, Pence reportedly said. Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, previously testified to the Jan. 6 panel. Short later told ABC News that he believed there “would have been a massacre” if the rioters had gotten closer to Pence during the attack.