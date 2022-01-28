Mike Pence Says Trump Has Completely Ghosted Him Since Last Summer
COLD SHOULDER
It turns out that Mike Pence isn’t that friendly with the guy whose supporters chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” at the Capitol riot last year. Speaking to Jesse Watters from Fox News on Thursday, the former vice president revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Donald Trump for months. Watters asked Pence when they last spoke and if they’re “good,” and his answer was pretty revealing. “You know, we talked last summer. And you know I’ve said many times, it was difficult, January 6 was difficult,” Pence said, bringing the riot into the conversation unprompted. “It was a tragic day in the life of the nation... I know I did my duty under the constitution of the United States, but the president and I sat down in the days that followed that, we spoke about it, talked through it, we parted amicably.” On Jan. 5 last year, when Pence confirmed to Trump that he wasn’t going to overthrow the election, the president reportedly whined at him: “I don’t want to be your friend anymore if you don’t do this.”