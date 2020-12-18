Mike Pence: U.S. Space Force Members Shall Be Known as ‘Guardians’
Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday that, after long deliberations, a name has finally been chosen for members of the U.S. Space Force: Guardians. “It is my honor, on behalf of the President of the United States, to announce that henceforth, the men and women of the United States Space Force will be known as guardians,” Pence said, placing special emphasis on “guardians.” The newly formed branch of the U.S. military made a separate announcement on Twitter, reminding the public that it had taken an entire year for them to come up with the new name. “Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians,” Space Force said. Perhaps anticipating some mockery over the new name, Space Force noted that “Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, ‘Guardians of the High Frontier.’”